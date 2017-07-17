Timothy Johnson Wants Derrick Lewis After UFC on FOX 25

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Timothy Johnson
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Timothy Johnson already has his sights set on a future opponent.

On July 22, Johnson will meet Junior Albini inside the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY. It’ll be on the UFC Fight Pass preliminary portion of UFC on FOX 25.

Speaking to Bloody Elbow, Johnson gave his assessment of Albini:

“Well, he hasn’t fought in a year on top of it, and I’ve been able to find like 3 fights on him, and we haven’t watched 2 of the fights because they were so long ago. You can’t really judge a fighter by their fights from 3 or 4 years ago, so we just got 1 fight to go off of. I think we found a couple little tendencies, but other than that, I’m just going to go out there, and be probably another ugly fight because you don’t really how to prepare.”

He went on to explain why he wants a bout with Derrick Lewis if he beats Albini.

“I’ve been wanting to fight Derrick Lewis for the past 2 years, but that hasn’t ever lined up. So, right now that’s the only name that comes up. After this fight, we’ll have to wait and see. Stylistically, he’s one of the hardest punchers in the division, and I got one of the hardest heads in the division, so I can probably eat a couple of his punches, and kind of frustrate, and employ my game plan on him.”

