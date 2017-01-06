Titan FC 43 Lineup Now Includes Heavyweight Championship Co-Main Event

Titan FC officials have added a co-main event to the upcoming Titan FC 43 card, as Volkan Oezdemir and Muhammad DeReese will meet for the vacant title.

The event takes place January 21 from the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. In the main event, Jose Torres defends his flyweight title against Pedro Nobre.

Also announced for the card will be Raush Manfio vs. Matt Frevola, Steve Mowry vs. Abel Valdez and Carlos Hernandez vs. Gustavo Eddy Balart.

The entire Titan FC 43 event will stream live on UFC Fight Pass.