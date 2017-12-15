Titan FC 47 Preview: Exclusive Interview With Steve Mowry

The top fighters in the Heavyweight Division are aging. Quickly. The sport is in a dire need of young talent who can take the torch and keep one of the most fun divisions in fighting going. That’s where up and comers like Steve Mowry come in.

At only 25 years old Mowry is as green as he is intriguing to the division. An undefeated Amateur career combined with a Pro career that has started 2-0 with a win by TKO and Submission.

Mowry looks to raise his stock this Friday when he fights that 9 Pro vet Frank Tate at Titan FC 47 LIVE on UFC Fight Pass.

Before the fight I spoke with Steve about what he has learned so far in his young career, how quickly he is looking to advance his career, and what it’s like training in one of the top gyms in the country this early in his career.

