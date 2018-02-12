Title Contender Thinks TJ Dillashaw Can’t Defeat Demetrious Johnson

There’s one title contender that says UFC Bantamweight Champion TJ Dillashaw can’t win the certain super fight he wants and that his heart desires for his next fight.

That title contender is John Dodson. The conversation about a potential super fight between UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and Dillashaw rages on.

Johnson and UFC President Dana White frequently exchanged words in early 2017. Johnson was not receptive to a fight with Dillashaw even though White and other UFC officials were pushing for it. White came out and mocked Johnson for taking it.



This led to Johnson firing back and claimed that White threatened to shut down his entire division. White denied that and gave Johnson the fight he wanted, which was against Ray Borg that was almost guaranteed to do low PPV numbers.



Apparently, though, that’s water under the bridge as White has gone on record by stating that this is a fight that will happen.



Dodson is a fighter who has competed against both champions. Thus, he is confident when he says there is no way Dillashaw can defeat Johnson.



“It’s funny that he wants to fight Demetrious Johnson because if I didn’t beat Demetrious Johnson and he couldn’t beat me, that means he can’t beat him,” Dodson said on a Facebook Q&A (transcript courtesy of FightFul). “That’s the way I look at that.”



If you recall, Dodson suffered two defeats to Johnson at UFC On Fox 6 and UFC 191. On the flip side, he was able to defeat Dillashaw at the UFC Ultimate Fighter 14 Finale.



“I’m trying to work that way,” said Dodson. “As soon as I get this win, I’m gonna try to work up that little ladder so I can knock [Dillashaw} down off that pedestal. Everyone’s on this ‘Killashaw’ pedestal and they think that he’s the greatest thing ever but they keep on forgetting this fist knocked him out and knocked him silly. He did the stanky leg, all wobbly. And he’s like, ‘That was luck!’ No, that wasn’t luck. That’s called skill. That’s what people do.”

What are your thoughts on this potential super fight and Dodson's comments about it? Do you agree or disagree with him?