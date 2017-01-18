Tito Ortiz Asks: ‘What Has Chael Sonnen Done Legendary?’

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder Tito Ortiz will finally settle his differences with Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170 this Saturday night (Jan. 21). Ortiz sat down with the media after his recent open workouts.

“The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” isn’t amused by those who call Sonnen a legend (via MMAFighting.com):

“What has he done legendary? He was a fill-in. He’s never had a big win in, [what] five years? Eight years? He talks well. His mouth sells everything. But Chael Sonnen is writing checks that his ass can’t cash.”

Ortiz also isn’t thrilled with Sonnen’s trash talking style. He claims Sonnen’s words have fueled him to perform at his best.

“He’s made it personal. He said things about my family. He said things about my character. He’s said some things about the things I’ve worked so hard to get for my family. He’s made it personal and I want to hurt him. I want to make him quit.”

“Don’t say things about my character. Don’t talk about my family. This man has said some things that I’ve taken to heart. I fight on emotions. When I don’t fight on emotions, I don’t fight well. I fight on emotion, because I’m in for survival.”

Ortiz also called into question Sonnen’s heart and motivation. He believes when the going gets tough, his opponent will back down.

“He is playing a game. He’s an actor. He’s playing a game. He knows who’s the better fighter. He knows it deep down. When I’m on top of him and I’m elbowing his face, and I split his face wide open — there’s blood everywhere — he’s gonna quit. He’s gonna give his back. I’m gonna try to hurt him. This is not a game. This is not a wrestling match.”

Bellator 170 will take place from The Forum in Inglewood, California. The main card will begin at 9 p.m. ET on Spike.