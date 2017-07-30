Tito Ortiz: Cris Cyborg is Going to be The Face of Women’s MMA

Tito Ortiz believes Cris Cyborg is ready to take women’s mixed martial arts by storm.

Last night (July 29), Cyborg captured her first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title. She finished Tonya Evinger in the third round to become the women’s featherweight champion.

Ortiz, who is a long-time friend of Cyborg, was recently interviewed by Submission Radio. He talked about Cyborg’s future as champion (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Yeah, that’s what’s going to happen to Cris Cyborg 100 percent. She is going to be the face of women’s MMA. She should have been a long time ago, she’s gonna be now. You know, Ronda was a flash in the pan. And nothing against her, she was a great champ at the time, but when you’re getting hand-fed opponents, it is what it is. But Cris is not a person to submit people and give them an opportunity to do it again, she’s a person to knock people out – as you heard tonight at the press conference, people comparing her to a Mike Tyson.”

Ortiz explained what makes Cyborg stand out.

“But now she’s a confident person, is keeping her hips low and, yeah, she swings like Mike Tyson. All of her sparring partners, man, they’re all men. We don’t have any women sparring partner with her, and when they do it’s just a confidence booster for her, and I’ve got to thank all of them for coming in and working with her. Cris is finally the UFC world champ.”