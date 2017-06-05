Tito Ortiz Declines Fight Proposal by Chuck Liddell, Says ‘I Don’t Need the Money’

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Former UFC light heavyweight champions Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell had one of the more interesting feuds during their heyday in the UFC.

Now, years removed from competing – and both having retired, including multiple times by Ortiz – the fires for a third fight were re-ignited recently.

Liddell posted a staredown photo of himself and Ortiz on Instagram, asking “Why not?”

Well, Ortiz answered that in typical Tito Ortiz fashion:

“Because I don’t need the money,” Ortiz replied. “Suck that you need the money. I can lend you some cash if so.”

Liddell (21-8) and Ortiz (19-12-1) are both members of the UFC Hall of Fame, with “The Iceman” holds wins in both meetings between the two.

Liddell last fought in 2010, while Ortiz retired once more following a recent win over Chael Sonnen in Bellator.

