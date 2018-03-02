Tito Ortiz Fine With Retirement After Dana White Dashes Chuck Liddell’s Return Hopes

Don’t count on seeing Tito Ortiz vs. Chuck Liddell III.

Ortiz recently made some waves when he talked about a potential trilogy bout with Liddell. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” admitted that a third bout with “The Iceman” would intrigue him. He claimed that Liddell couldn’t be cleared for a third bout when bout men were under Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contracts.

Liddell responded by saying he’d be shocked if he couldn’t be medically cleared at the age of 48. He then said he’d be down to fight Ortiz once again. The problem is, Liddell is still under UFC contract. The deal froze when Liddell retired.

The Reality

UFC president Dana White said he wouldn’t allow Liddell to compete again. Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Ortiz said he’s at peace if he can’t get a third crack at his longtime rival:

“I’m very comfortable in retirement now. I guess Dana put the kibosh on me and Chuck, so I don’t know. It is what it is. I’m being the good guy by listening to the bosses at the end of the day. (I’m) not making decisions on myself, and if it’s meant to be, I’ll put it in God’s hands.”

Should Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell remain retired? Let us know in the comments section below.