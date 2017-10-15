Tito Ortiz Insists He’s Staying Retired: ‘It’s Time to Say It’s Over’

Tito Ortiz says he doesn’t have any plans to make a return to mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.

After a Hall of Fame career that saw him earn an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title, Ortiz hopes to stay retired for good this time. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” last competed back in January. He submitted Chael Sonnen.

Ortiz told MMAJunkie.com that a return to action isn’t likely:

“As a fighter, it’s time to say it’s over after 20 years of competition. I’m 42 years old. I’ve been through eight surgeries, and I still have my head on my shoulders, which I’m very, very lucky. Fortunate for the things that I’ve had through mixed martial arts, so I’m just trying to use the best of it to build the name of Tito Ortiz. I’m doing well, man. Just working hard and chasing this American dream, and I’m living it.”