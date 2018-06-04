Tito Ortiz Claims Chuck Liddell Denied Offer For Third Bout

Tito Ortiz claims Chuck Liddell doesn’t want to sign on the dotted line.

Both Ortiz and Liddell recently announced that they’ll be making comebacks to active competition. Ortiz’s last bout was back in January 2017. He earned a first-round submission over Chael Sonnen via rear-naked choke.

As for Liddell, you’ll have to go back to June 2010 for his last outing. “The Iceman” was knocked out in the first round courtesy of Rich Franklin. It was Liddell’s third straight knockout loss. After speaking with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White, Liddell decided to retire and take an office job with the UFC.

Fast forward to 2018 and Liddell hasn’t had his office job since WME-IMG took over. He’s been in talks with Oscar De La Hoya for a potential November showdown with Ortiz. Liddell has two TKO victories over “The Huntington Beach Boy.”

If Ortiz is to be believed, then the talks seem to have stalled. He made quite the claim on his Twitter account:

.@ChuckLiddell walks away from a multimillion dollar fight? I can’t wait anymore. #GoldenBoyMMA — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) June 4, 2018

Liddell’s comeback reveal has certainly turned a lot of heads. When “The Iceman” said he’d still like to take on Jon Jones, it started a back-and-forth exchange on Twitter between the two.

White, who is a longtime friend of Liddell, admitted he didn’t like the idea of Liddell competing again. He said that he hopes Liddell is thinking about working with De La Hoya behind the scenes rather than inside a cage or ring. He also took the time to blast De La Hoya for his business dealings.

Do you believe Tito Ortiz when he says Chuck Liddell is denying a multi-million dollar offer?