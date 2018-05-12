It looks like Tito Ortiz vs Chuck Liddell III could be happening.
The trilogy, which was expected not to happen, looks likely now.
Tito Ortiz, who retired over one year ago after his submission win over Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170, announced via his Instagram that he’s making his Octagon return.
I want to give the fans the fight they have been waiting for #TitovsChuck3 #Redemption thanks to @primetime360esm with @get_repost Tito Ortiz is officially out of a year long retirement. While on @BitetheMic with @MikeTyson and @Tattootheone Tito was asked if he was going to fight @chuckliddell -Tito replied why doesn’t @OscarDeLaHoya @GoldenBoyBoxing get into #MMA and promote the fight. Oscar should promote it and give the fans what they want Tito Ortiz vs Chuck Liddell 3. @primetime360esm #goldenboymma #moneyfight #megafight #badblood #titovchuck3 #4thefans #Mexico #USA #Brazil #Canada #Japan #UK #Australia #Africa #China #Europe #Germany #Russia #ufc @espn @foxsports @sportscenter @cbssports @sportscenter @sportsillustrated
This announcement comes a week after Chuck Liddell touted the possibility of the trilogy after it appears he will be joining Oscar De La Hoya’s “Golden Boy MMA” stable.
Liddell, 48, hasn’t competed since he was knocked out at UFC 115 by Rich Franklin, eight years ago. The Iceman does currently have a 2-0 record against Ortiz following their battles in the UFC. However, Ortiz has fought nine times since Liddell called time on his career, amassing a 4-5 record since.
Should Oscar De La Hoya be able to create this bout, it will certainly raise some interest. Despite both being way beyond their prime years, there will surely be some fans who’d like to see this trilogy finalised.