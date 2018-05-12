It looks like Tito Ortiz vs Chuck Liddell III could be happening.

The trilogy, which was expected not to happen, looks likely now.

Tito Ortiz, who retired over one year ago after his submission win over Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170, announced via his Instagram that he’s making his Octagon return.

This announcement comes a week after Chuck Liddell touted the possibility of the trilogy after it appears he will be joining Oscar De La Hoya’s “Golden Boy MMA” stable.

Liddell, 48, hasn’t competed since he was knocked out at UFC 115 by Rich Franklin, eight years ago. The Iceman does currently have a 2-0 record against Ortiz following their battles in the UFC. However, Ortiz has fought nine times since Liddell called time on his career, amassing a 4-5 record since.

Should Oscar De La Hoya be able to create this bout, it will certainly raise some interest. Despite both being way beyond their prime years, there will surely be some fans who’d like to see this trilogy finalised.