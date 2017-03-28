Tito Ortiz on Offering to Fight Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 172: ‘It Was One Time I Would Have Done it’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
1
Tito Ortiz
Image Credit: Bellator MMA

Tito Ortiz’s retirement would’ve lasted just about a month had he been Fedor Emelianenko’s replacement opponent at Bellator 172.

Emelianenko was set to take on former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight Matt Mitrione inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California last month. It wasn’t meant to be at Bellator 172 as Mitrione was forced off the card due to kidney stones.

“The Last Emperor” vs. Mitrione has been rebooked for Bellator NYC, but Ortiz had offered to step in to face Emelianenko at Bellator 172. That bout also didn’t come to fruition as Bellator decided it was simply too late to have the fight take place.

In a recent interview with MMAJunkie.com, “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” explained why he offered to step in:

“I said (the) hell with it. I was in fight shape at the time. It was only three weeks after my fight, and I was still in fight shape. If they needed me at that time, it was one time I would have done it. They sat and thought about it for a good hour-and-a-half and said, ‘We can’t do it that quick,’ and I said alright. It was a one-time chance, and that’s it. I moved on.”

LATEST NEWS

Matt Mitrione

Matt Mitrione on Cause of Kidney Stones: ‘Probably Just Being Irresponsible’

0
Matt Mitrione will get another chance to take on Fedor Emelianenko. The two heavyweights were supposed to meet last month at Bellator 172 inside the...
Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman Feels He’ll Get Back in Title Contention if he Dominates Gegard Mousasi

0
Chris Weidman knows what it's like to hold Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold and he wants the title back. The "All-American" not only held the...
Charles Rosa

Charles Rosa: ‘I Was Kind of Frustrated Not Fighting For a Year’

0
Charles Rosa is glad to finally get back to active mixed martial arts (MMA) competition. Rosa last fought back in Jan. 2016 against Kyle Bochniak. Rosa...

No Show Wanderlei Silva tells Chael Sonnen ‘S**k My Balls’ at Bellator 180 Presser

0
Wanderlei Silva was a notable absence from today's Bellator 180 press conference but made his presence known via satellite feed. The MMA legend's no-show was...
Tito Ortiz

Tito Ortiz on Offering to Fight Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 172: ‘It Was One...

1
Tito Ortiz's retirement would've lasted just about a month had he been Fedor Emelianenko's replacement opponent at Bellator 172. Emelianenko was set to take on...