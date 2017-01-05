Tito Ortiz on Retirement: ‘I’ve Been Through The Grinder’

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder Tito Ortiz is set to retire following his bout with Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170. With 31 bouts in his professional career, Ortiz has amassed numerous injuries in between his success.

At a recent conference call, “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” said he has gone under the knife too many times to continue fighting:

“This retirement is well due. Twenty years of competition has pretty much, I’d still be fighting if it wasn’t for my surgeries.”

Ortiz has enjoyed some unexpected success in Bellator. Going into the promotion, Ortiz had gone 1-7-1 in his last nine fights. He shocked the world of mixed martial arts (MMA) when he submitted then middleweight champion Alexander Shlemenko in the first round of a non-title light heavyweight bout.

He went on to face rival Stephan Bonnar at Bellator 131. The event drew 1.8 million viewers and peaked at 2 million for Ortiz’ bout. Ortiz won the fight via split decision.

“The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” fought Liam McGeary for the light heavyweight championship. Ortiz tapped out in the first round from an inverted triangle choke.

Whether he wins or loses on Jan. 21, the once dominant 205-pound ruler appears to be done for good. Ortiz said he is ready to finally walk away from the sport that has been unforgiving on his body.

“My biggest enemy has been my surgeries. I’ve had an ACL replaced in my left knee, ACL replaced in my right knee, 50 percent of my meniscus taken out of my right knee, lower back fusion, C-6, C-7 fused in my neck, C-5, C-4 disk replacement, C-4, C-3 fused. I’ve had 26, 27 concussions, hundreds of stitches, I’ve been through the grinder. My biggest enemy has been my body.”

Bellator 170 will air live on Spike 9 p.m. ET. The event will take place from The Forum in Inglewood, California.