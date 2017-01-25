Tito Ortiz Rips Bellator 170 Accusations: ‘I Don’t F*cking do Fixed Fights, Stupid’

There’s been a lot of hoopla over the finish to Bellator 170’s main event. In his final professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout, Tito Ortiz took on Chael Sonnen. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” locked in a rear-naked choke to end his career on a high note.

Some fans cried foul over the submission as they felt Sonnen gave up his back too easily. MMANews.com’s very own Adam Haynes gave his breakdown on why there was no fix and what transpired in the cage was legitimate.

On a recent live video chat (via Bloody Elbow), Ortiz blasted accusers:

“All these people are saying it was a fixed fight, those are the ones that are just f—king haters. Believe me I tried to punch him hard in the face. I tried to elbow him in the face, hard. He gave his back, and I’m going to take the choke.”

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer said the claims are baseless especially when you consider the fact that he got hit during the fight.

“’That was fixed,’ so that’s why I held on the choke a little longer? He even marked me. I got marks in my face from him. C’mon people. C’mon. I don’t f—king do fixed fights, stupid! Haters are gonna be haters.”

Ortiz took things a step further by saying his submission was painful enough for Sonnen to go under the knife. That of course is an exaggeration, but the point is Ortiz feels the damage he tried to do was too great to be part of a fix.

“Yeah, ‘really fixed,’ man’s going to need neck surgery. That’s how fixed the fight was, you stupid asses. C’mon people, don’t be so ignorant. Don’t be so dumb. People who do believe it, don’t be so gullible. You guys see how red his face was? I almost ripped his neck off, I almost broke his head, I almost broke his jaw, to tell you the truth. I was squeezing for dear life, that’s for sure.”