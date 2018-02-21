Tito Ortiz Shows Interest in Third Bout With Chuck Liddell

Tito Ortiz wouldn’t mind getting a third bout with his longtime rival Chuck Liddell.

For a time, Ortiz was considered to be the most dominant Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight. Liddell took over that spot with two finishes over “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy.” Quite some time has passed, but both men have expressed interest in another showdown.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Ortiz explained why the trilogy fight never took place in the UFC (via MMAFighting.com):

“I have a lot of interest level. Actually, on New Year’s, I asked the matchmakers for the UFC if they’d ever want to do a Chuck Liddell-Tito Ortiz III and he kind of looked at me and laughed and said, ‘Chuck couldn’t pass to fight again. He’s been knocked out, unconscious, five times.’ I guarantee you the doctor won’t give him a license.”

Liddell hasn’t competed since June 2010. He was knocked out by Rich Franklin. “The Iceman” last earned victory back in Dec. 2007. Time will tell if the 48-year-old steps back inside the cage.

Fight fans, we want to hear from you. Do you have any interest in seeing a third bout between Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell? Hit us up in the comments section below.