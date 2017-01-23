Tito Ortiz Wants a Public Apology From Chael Sonnen

Tito Ortiz is not quite done with Chael Sonnen, following Saturday’s first round victory over his opponent on Bellator 170 on Saturday Night.

Ortiz had to be prized off of Sonnen by referee Big John McCarthy, which confirmed to many that the negative feeling towards his opponent, and thrash talking was in fact genuine. The Californian was quite clear in stating that he did hold “ill will” towards his fellow, ex-UFC legend, and it appears that submitting him in the first round of their head-to-head has not done anything to increase diplomatic relations between the two.

Ortiz confirmed (via Fight Hub TV) that this will not change, unless Sonnen publicly apologizes:

“I didn’t say anything after the fight; he came to my dressing room and said, ‘Good fight, it was an honor, da da da’ and I go: ‘You’ve got to apologize to me in public.’ So we’re gonna see if he has enough balls to apologize to me in public.”

Sonnen, and expert in trash talking targeted Tito Ortiz’s personal life, including somewhat close-to-the bone comments regarding ex girlfriend Jenna Jameson, and the financial situation of “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy”. Ortiz felt that Sonnen had crossed the line, and got what he deserved for his ‘lack of class’.

“I’m a kid who has a lot of respect. I believe in respect. Talking about another person’s family is something wrong to do and for what he did, that’s just the wrong thing to do. That’s always my three rules of s**t-talking: You don’t talk about a person’s family, you don’t talk about a person’s country, and you don’t lie about a person. He did all three of those things, and the big man upstairs took care of it.”

Ortiz is looking towards pastures new, and appeared genuinely happy in finishing his career on a high: