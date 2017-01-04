Tito Ortiz Wants to go Out With ‘Fight of The Night” Against Chael Sonnen

Much talk has been generated by the decision to pair Chael Sonnen and Tito Ortiz together in the Bellator 170 main event set for later this month.

That continued when the two were part of a recent press conference to promote the bout.

Ortiz has made it clear that this is his final fight, win or lose. The former UFC champion did state he plans on leaving it all in the cage vs. Sonnen.

“I’ve been at work now for three years. I came from the UFC and Bellator gave me a chance to reinvigorate my career and I want to leave on my own terms. I want to leave respectfully,” he said. “Scott Coker has done an amazing job with the company already and I sat back, thinking about what would be my last fight. All of a sudden, I’m watching Bellator on Spike TV and Chael Sonnen comes screaming out, calling me a coward and saying that he wants to fight me and I swear there has never been a bigger smile on my face.

“I was already getting ready to fight in November. I wasn’t sure who my opponent was going to be, but I was getting in shape. I’ve been training now for almost four months and this is probably one of the longest camps I’ve had and it’s time to showcase my skills. Chael says he’s fighting because he’s jealous and that’s the wrong way to come into a fight. I’m going in to get redemption and to me Chael is my enemy.

“This is no game, this is nothing fun, this is what I do for a living. I train and I go out to try and hurt my opponent. I know what I need to do. I need to defend the takedown, I need to watch out for the punches, I need to watch out for the guillotine. I know all of the moves that Chael has done and my job is to go in and destroy him.”

Several years ago, the two met in a college wrestling match. However, their paths never crossed again until The Forum on January 21 in Los Angeles.

“On January 21, two days before my birthday, I want to get the ‘Fight of the Night.’ I hope Chael’s in great shape because when I’m on top of him, he’s going to shit himself,” Ortiz said. “I’m going to throw my elbows through his face and like I said, this is no joke. This is serious to me because my family’s watching, my kids are watching, and all of my fans are watching. I’ve given so much for this and I’ve sacrificed everything. I sacrificed my Thanksgiving, Christmas, and my New Year’s for this.”