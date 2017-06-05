TJ Dillashaw Calls Out Demetrious Johnson For Turning Down Fight With Him

Jose Munoz
T.J. Dillashaw UFC
Image Credit: Credit: AP / Jeff Haynes

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson has no interest in attempting what would be a record-breaking 11th consecutive UFC title defense against TJ Dillashaw, and the former Team Alpha Male member isn’t happy about it.

Earlier today (Mon. June 5, 2017) Johnson released a statement claiming the UFC is attempting to bully him into accepting a fight against the former 135-pound champ, calling the promotion’s treatment of himself “despicable.” On an appearance on Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour earlier today as well, Johnson revealed that the UFC threatened to scrap the flyweight division if he refused to fight.

Dillashaw responded to Johnson’s refusal via social media, taking to Instagram to poke fun at “Mini Mouse,” asking him what he has to be afraid of:

“Mini Mouse or Mighty Mouse? Don’t be scared” Dillashaw wrote on Instagram. “This is the fight game, I’ve taken title fights on 24 hours notice. I’m already waking up at 143 pounds on my way down to put a squash to this hype.

“You want to call yourself the [greatest of all time] then what do you have to be afraid of?!”

Dillashaw was originally scheduled to challenge for the bantamweight championship against current division king Cody Garbrandt. Unfortunately, “No Love” was forced out of the bout with an injury, thus opening the door for a potential Johnson vs. Dillashaw bout.

