TJ Dillashaw: Cody Garbrandt has ‘Holes in His Game’

Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw knows Cody Garbrandt just as well as Garbrandt knows Dillashaw.

The two collide this Saturday night at UFC 217 for Garbrandt’s title, which Dillashaw previously held.

In preparing for the bout with his former Team Alpha Male teammate, Dillashaw sees areas he can take advantage of.

“He’s got a lot of holes in his game,” Dillashaw said during an interview with UFC Tonight. “He’s talented, quick and powerful, but one dimensional and I’m going to take advantage of him.”

Much like Garbrandt, Dillashaw is also looking to the future and a possible bout with UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson.

“He’s the pound-for-pound kingpin,” he said. “That’s someone I know I can beat. He knows it’s a tough fight for him. I’d love to prove it. I can make it down to 125 pounds.”