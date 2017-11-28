TJ Dillashaw: Cody Garbrandt ‘Has no Chin’, Doesn’t Deserve a Rematch

TJ Dillashaw came out on top against arch-rival Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217 and has no desire to grant “No Love” an immediate rematch

According to Dillashaw, he was made to wait a long time for a chance to reclaim the title he lost to Dominick Cruz and sees no reason why he should afford the man he knocked out a shot:

“He definitely doesn’t deserve a rematch,” Dillashaw told FloCombat. “He never actually defended his belt. In my mind, you’re not even really a champion until you defend your belt. He never ever once defended it, and he got knocked out in the second round. I lost a split decision against [Dominick] Cruz when the owners of the UFC told me they thought I won the fight. You tell me how that makes sense. No, he’s going to have to build his way back up.

“He is good enough [to earn another title shot], but he does have holes in his game and I think I’ve proved that now. I also don’t believe he has a chin. I think a lot of people are scared of his power, and there are some guys in the weight class that can hang with [him]. It’s going to be a tough road. He’s definitely good enough to do it, but it’s going to be tough.”