TJ Dillashaw: Cody Garbrandt Win Was Second-Best Ever

TJ Dillashaw reclaimed the UFC bantamweight title in dramatic fashion against arch-rival Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217

Given the bitter-feud between both men, the tense build-up to the fight and the fact that the bout went down in the iconic Madison Square Garden, it could be argued that this was Dillashaw’s greatest career win.

Dillashaw disagrees, however:

“It’d have to be my second best win,” Dillashaw explained on the latest episode of BJ Penn Radio. “Nothing will ever replace the time I beat Barao though. The first time, going to that fight as such a big underdog, and surprising everyone, and obviously just winning the belt and changing your life forever, you know, I’ll never be able to top that.”

The two-time world champion expressed his satisfaction with the result and was happy with the overall execution of his gameplan against his former Team Alpha Male training partner:

“I was definitely satisfied with execution,” he said. “I let caution go a little bit there the last ten seconds of that first round. That first round was very close, and I knew that. And with me being on the losing end of some very close decisions – I just never wanted to go out that way again – so those last ten seconds I kinda tried pushing the pace, and I got a little overly aggressive ’cause I wanna make sure to win the round, and you know I came into Cody’s right hand.

“You know, I threw a straight right, hands were up and everything. But he just did perfect, man, I mean I took his hardest punch. He split it, he got outside, he threw that overhand right, and it landed on the button, you know. But I took his best shot and kept coming.”