TJ Dillashaw Tells Dominick Cruz to ‘Suck it” on Title Shot

TJ Dillashaw is once again the UFC bantamweight champion of the world and wants things firmly on his terms as long as he holds the strap

Dillashaw also has a good memory.

Dominick Cruz refused to grant Dillashaw an immediate rematch following their TD Garden title bout in 2016, following his split-decision victory. Dillashaw had to work himself into contention for almost two years but now holds the title.

Cruz was set to face Jimmie Rivera at UFC 219 but had to pull out due to sustaining a broken arm. That bout would have determined the number 1 contender to Dillashaw’s throne but regardless of Cruz’s injury, the champion is against granting him a title shot (via MMAFighting.com):

“Cruz can suck it, man,” Dillashaw said. “He’s the one who made me wait forever. He knew he should’ve given me that rematch. He was scared. He thought he was cherry-picking by picking Cody. He was trying to hold onto that belt, get as much as he could. So if it’s up to me, he can wait. He can wait as long as I did. I couldn’t care less. I mean, I do want to beat that guy. I do want to smash because I know that I can, but I don’t care what he says. I’m going for the fight that makes the most sense for me right now, and that’s Demetrious Johnson, and I’ll do whatever it takes to get it.”