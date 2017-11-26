TJ Dillashaw is Not Relenting in his Pursuit of ‘Scared’ Demetrious Johnson

UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw is refusing to ease the pressure on 125-pound king Demetrious Johnson

Dillashaw reclaimed the bantamweight title from arch-rival and former Team Alpha Male training partner Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217 earlier this month, making the prospect of a long-desired bout against pound-for-pound #1 Johnson even more appealing to the promotion and fans alike.

Johnson rejected a bout with Dillashaw this summer, instead favoring a match-up against Ray Borg where he set the record for most title defenses in the promotion at 11.

Dillashaw recently spoke to TMZ about his plans to fight Johnson for his title (via MMAMania):

“Don’t be scared, man. Let’s get this done.” Dillashaw said. “This is the fight that makes sense for you and me. This is the fight that the fans want to see. This is the fight I want to see. Not sure if you want to see it, but man up and let’s do it.”