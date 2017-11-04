TJ Dillashaw Knocks Out Cody Garbrandt To Reclaim Bantamweight Throne

Round 1:

Garbrandt misses a head-kick to open the fight and both men are trying to find their range as they aren’t landing anything. Garbrandt comes inside now and begins landing some heavy shots but Dillashaw is able to shake him off. A left hook lands for Garbrandt and he follows it up with a short uppercut inside the pocket. Some more accurate strikes land for the champ inside the pocket and Dillashaw tries to clinch up but fails. A nice kick to the body lands for Dillashaw and he follows up with a nice combination. The round comes to an end with a big knockdown for Garbrandt after landing a flush right hand.

Round 2:

Garbrandt is taunting Dillashaw after dodging a high-kick. A hick-kic from Dillashaw tosses Garbrandt back put the champ pops right back up. Some nice hooks land for Garbrandt but Dillashaw eats them nicely. Dillashaw lands a huge combo that drops Garbrandt and he pounces on for the ground-and-pound. The referee has seen enough as “No Love” goes stiff. We have a new bantamweight champion.

Official Result: TJ Dillashaw def. Cody Garbrandt via R2 KO (punches, 2:21)