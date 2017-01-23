TJ Dillashaw Now Identifies With Nickname Made Famous by Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor’s branding of Dillashaw as a “snake in the grass” was not exactly welcomed at first by the ex-bantamweight champion.

McGregor has revolutionized the art of trash talking since he first entered the UFC in 2013. One of his most famous lines since he first came to prominence, was to refer to famously refer to TJ Dillashaw as a “snake in the grass”. Dillashaw clearly made his grievances known to this particular offence, branding the Irishman and TUF head coach a “traitor to Ireland” in return.

Once teammates, Dillashaw will square off this time with current bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt on UFC’s next installment of The Ultimate Fighter later this year. Both men have indulged in their fair share of trash talking with each other, Dillashaw looks forward to taking the belt Garbrandt won against Dominick Cruz in style at UFC 207 .

Almost time to assemble my team for the Snake Den! Let's do this #TUF25 #roadback2gold #nomercy A photo posted by tjdillashaw (@tjdillashaw) on Jan 21, 2017 at 9:17am PST

When both men were confirmed to square up on TUF, many agreed with the UFC’s decision due to the noted bad-blood between the two, and there were no surprises in the decision as a whole. What is certainly a surprise is Dillashaw’s embracing of the ‘snake’ moniker, as he has effectively turned it into an identity. Elevation Fight Team’s star pupil appears to be unabashedly hyping TUF 25 on Instagram with strong references to the reptile. Conor McGregor will undoubtedly feel a sense of irony in the decision…

Presenting, Dillashaw’s team logo: