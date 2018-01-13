TJ Dillashaw Wants Demetrious Johnson’s Number 1 Pound-for-Pound Spot

TJ Dillashaw has been chasing a bout with Demetrious Johnson for some time now and believes that he will get his wish in 2018. Johnson recently underwent shoulder surgery with the aim of returning at some point this year, although no timetable is currently known for his competitive comeback.

TJ Dillashaw knocked out bitter rival Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217 in November to reclaim the bantamweight title and reignite his push to be recognized as the greatest fighter in the world.

In taking on Johnson, the pound-for-pound number 1, the 31-year-old believes that he will have the opportunity to prove to the world that he is indeed the best:

“Absolutely man, this isn’t a money fight. I mean, this is a money fight, because of the skill. It’s who’s the best pound-for-pound. It’s not some bulls**t hyped drama. This is what the sport is really about, it’s who is the best in the world. Demetrious got that number one spot. I feel like I’m the best fighter in the world, man, and I just want to prove it,” Dillashaw told BJPenn.com. “DJ has my spot and I want to claim it.

“I’m the best pound-for-pound fighter. I had a couple split decision losses that I didn’t agree with it. If you throw those ones out of the way, I’d be on a 13 fight win streak, seven fight title defense. I’d be where I’m supposed to be, but this is the way for me to get to where I want to be. Demetrious is on top and it’s time for me to take him out.”