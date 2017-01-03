Todd Duffee vs. Mark Godbeer Booked For UFC 209

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has added a heavyweight tilt to their UFC 209 card. MMAFighting.com has confirmed Todd Duffee (9-3) will return to the Octagon to meet Mark Godbeer (11-3). The event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 4.

Duffee’s last bout was against Frank Mir back in Summer 2015. The American Top Team fighter was knocked out cold in the first round. Fortunately for Duffee, he recently signed a four-fight extension with the UFC and will get a chance to get back on track.

Godbeer’s UFC debut wasn’t a successful one. The former Bellator and BAMMA heavyweight was submitted in the first round by Justin Ledet at UFC Fight Night: Mousasi vs. Hall 2.

UFC 209 is starting to shape up, but a main event has not been announced. A heavyweight clash between Mark Hunt and Alistair Overeem was announced by the UFC, but it hasn’t been named as the headliner. Also on tap for the event is a lightweight scrap between Lando Vannata and David Teymur.