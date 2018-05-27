UFC Liverpool Video Highlights: Tom Breese TKOs Dan Kelly

Tom Breese picked up his first win in over two years with a knockout finish over Dan Kelly on Sunday in the very first round of the UFC Fight Night 130 featured prelim bout on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) from the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

Breese entered the fight as one of the biggest favorites of the card, coming in as a -367 favorite. Kelly continued to duck to protect himself from Breese’s jabs, leaving himself open to an uppercut from the Brit that would signal the end to Kelly’s night an perhaps his career.

Tom Breese earned the official TKO victory over Dan Kelly at 3:33 of round 2.