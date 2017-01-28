Tom Breese on Dillon Danis: ‘He’s Got to be More Humble’

Tom Breese isn’t too fond of Dillon Danis. The English fighter out of Renegade Jiu-Jitsu is only 25, but he’s had 11 professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bouts. So he knows a thing or two about trading leather.

Danis has won multiple jiu-jitsu titles, but he hasn’t had an MMA bout. That hasn’t stopped Conor McGregor’s training partner from firing shots at MMA’s elite competitors. Former pound-for-pound king Jon Jones has gone as far as calling Danis a “douchebag.”

Breese recently spoke to SevereMMA.com. He isn’t amused with the skilled grappler’s attitude:

“It’s definitely insulting for him to think he can just come in here and dominate the MMA world. Granted, he’s a very good grappler, but he’s got to be more humble. He’s talking about being able to handle anyone in the UFC and he’s walking around like he’s God’s gift to the sport. He just seems like an idiot to me. I just don’t like that stuff. If the chance came up to fight him, I’d be more than happy to punch him in the face.”

While Breese was critical of Danis’ comments, he did give credit where it’s due. He admitted that he feels Danis would submit “Bones” in a grappling bout. In an MMA fight however, it’s a different story.

“He’s clever, I’ll give him that. He’s asking to fight Jon Jones in a grappling match. To be honest, given his pedigree, he probably would submit Jones in a grappling match, but I know he would be all over social media talking about how he can school the best fighter in the UFC if he did. If he fought Jon Jones in a real fight he would get demolished. It’s all just a way to build his name up. It’s kind of cheap to do that without accomplishing anything, but I think that’s his game plan.”