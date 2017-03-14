Tom Breese on Returning Home: ‘It Takes a Lot of Pressure Off’

There’s no place like home for Tom Breese.
This Saturday night (March 18), Breese will meet Oluwale Bamgbose inside the O2 Arena in London, England. After moving to Montreal to train under Firas Zahabi, Breese felt the itch to go back home to live and train in England. In the summer of 2016, that’s exactly what Breese did.
Breese explained to MMAJunkie.com why going back to England was the right move:
“When I was in Montreal, everything was around MMA, even money. So if I had a loss and didn’t get my win (bonus), then I’ve got no other income. But at home, I’ve got other income from coaching and seminars, so it takes a lot of pressure off. The only thing I miss is the people, because I have a lot of friends over there. I miss Eric O’Keefe, who was not only a great coach, but like a father to me over there. Even being able to take a drive to my grandparents’ place to switch off a little bit, I missed stuff like that. Or looking around the place where I grew up, it brings back a lot of memories, and I enjoy that. Montreal is a very nice place, and the people are pleasant, but there’s no place like home. I’m just a home bird.”