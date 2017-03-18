Tom Breese Pulled From UFC London Card, Unfit to Fight

The UFC London card has taken another hit, as an anticipated bout between Tom Breese and Oluwale Bamgbose has been pulled from the card. The move comes after Breese was declared unfit to fight. The UFC announced the news just prior to the anticipated start of the UFC London (otherwise known as UFC Fight Night 107) broadcast on UFC Fight Pass.

Breese (10–1), a Birmingham native, was trying to bounce back from his first professional loss. In his last octagon appearance at UFC 199 last June, Breese dropped a split decision to Sean Strickland.

Earlier today, bantamweight Ian Entwistle was also pulled from the card, resulting in the loss of his fight against Brett Johns.

As a result, UFC Fight Night 107 will move forward with the following bouts:

Jimi Manuwa vs. Corey Anderson

Alan Jouban vs. Gunnar Nelson

Brad Pickett vs. Marlon Vera

Arnold Allen vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Joseph Duffy vs. Reza Madadi

Francimar Barroso vs. Darren Stewart

Timothy Johnson vs. Daniel Omielanczuk

Marc Diakiese vs. Teemu Packalen

Leon Edwards vs. Vicente Luque

Scott Askham vs. Brad Scott

Lina Lansberg vs. Lucie Pudilova