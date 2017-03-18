Tom Breese Pulled From UFC London Card, Unfit to Fight

By
Jay Anderson
-
0
Tom Breese
Image via UFC's YouTube channel

The UFC London card has taken another hit, as an anticipated bout between Tom Breese and Oluwale Bamgbose has been pulled from the card. The move comes after Breese was declared unfit to fight. The UFC announced the news just prior to the anticipated start of the UFC London (otherwise known as UFC Fight Night 107) broadcast on UFC Fight Pass.

Breese (10–1), a Birmingham native, was trying to bounce back from his first professional loss. In his last octagon appearance at UFC 199 last June, Breese dropped a split decision to Sean Strickland.

Earlier today, bantamweight Ian Entwistle was also pulled from the card, resulting in the loss of his fight against Brett Johns.

As a result, UFC Fight Night 107 will move forward with the following bouts:

Jimi Manuwa vs. Corey Anderson
Alan Jouban vs. Gunnar Nelson
Brad Pickett vs. Marlon Vera
Arnold Allen vs. Makwan Amirkhani
Joseph Duffy vs. Reza Madadi
Francimar Barroso vs. Darren Stewart
Timothy Johnson vs. Daniel Omielanczuk
Marc Diakiese vs. Teemu Packalen
Leon Edwards vs. Vicente Luque
Scott Askham vs. Brad Scott
Lina Lansberg vs. Lucie Pudilova

