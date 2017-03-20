Tom Breese’s Manager Says ‘Very High’ Heart Rate Caused UFC London Removal

Tom Breese was supposed to compete this past Saturday night (March 18).

Breese was set to take on Oluwale Bamgbose inside the O2 Arena in London, England. It wasn’t meant to be as Breese was deemed “unfit to compete.” It would’ve been Breese’s chance to rebound after suffering the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Not much else was known about Breese’s removal from the UFC Fight Night 107 card. Breese was able to make weight with seemingly no issues. His fight was set to air on UFC Fight Pass as part of the prelims.

MMAJunkie.com was given a statement by Breese’s manager Graham Boylan on the situation. You can read what Boylan had to say on the matter below:

“Tom’s heart rate was very high and the pre-event build up raised it to levels which left him questioning if he was ready to compete tonight. I’ll sit down with Tom this week and see where we go from here. Thank you for the support.”

Back in Oct. 2015, Breese made his UFC debut against Luiz Dutra Jr. He earned a first-round TKO victory and went on to finish Cathal Pendred in the opening frame of his next bout. Breese has gone 3-1 inside the Octagon.