Tom Breese’s Manager Says ‘Very High’ Heart Rate Caused UFC London Removal

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Tom Breese
Image Credit: Getty Images/ Christopher Lee

Tom Breese was supposed to compete this past Saturday night (March 18).

Breese was set to take on Oluwale Bamgbose inside the O2 Arena in London, England. It wasn’t meant to be as Breese was deemed “unfit to compete.” It would’ve been Breese’s chance to rebound after suffering the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Not much else was known about Breese’s removal from the UFC Fight Night 107 card. Breese was able to make weight with seemingly no issues. His fight was set to air on UFC Fight Pass as part of the prelims.

MMAJunkie.com was given a statement by Breese’s manager Graham Boylan on the situation. You can read what Boylan had to say on the matter below:

“Tom’s heart rate was very high and the pre-event build up raised it to levels which left him questioning if he was ready to compete tonight. I’ll sit down with Tom this week and see where we go from here. Thank you for the support.”

Back in Oct. 2015, Breese made his UFC debut against Luiz Dutra Jr. He earned a first-round TKO victory and went on to finish Cathal Pendred in the opening frame of his next bout. Breese has gone 3-1 inside the Octagon.

LATEST NEWS

UFC’s English Featherweight Arnold Allen Looking For Appreciation From English Fans

0
UFC's English prospect Arnold Allen announced himself to the London crowd on Saturday night with a dominant victory over Makwan Amirkhani. According to Allen's admissions,...
Ryan Bader

Ryan Bader Set to Sign Multi-Fight Deal With Bellator

0
Ryan Bader is on his way to Bellator. The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) season eight winner had 20 professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bouts under the...

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Wants Conor McGregor Bout in Moscow, Russia

0
Floyd Mayweather Jr. has announced that he favors Moscow as the venue for a boxing bout with UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. Unless you have...
video

Dana White: ‘Greg Hardy Needs to Win Serious Fights to Get on Our Radar’

0
UFC President Dana White has sent a clear message to former NFL player Greg Hardy regarding his aspirations in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). Hardy, White...
Frankie Edgar

Frankie Edgar Entertains Bantamweight Move if He’s Granted Title Shot

0
Frankie Edgar isn't overlooking Yair Rodriguez, but he isn't afraid to talk about the future. "The Answer" is set to go one-on-one with "El Pantera"...