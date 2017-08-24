Tom Duquesnoy vs Cody Stamann Added to UFC 216

French bantamweight and former BAMMA champion Tom Duquesnoy is the latest fighter set to appear at UFC 216 in Las Vegas later this year. According to a post on the fighter’s official Instagram account, Duquesnoy will face off with Cody Stamann at the event. UFC 216 takes place October 7 in Las Vegas, NV.

Duquesnoy (15–1 (1)) will enter the bout after a successful UFC debut back in April at UFC on Fox 24. He finished Patrick Williams via TKO (elbows and strikes) in just a little over two rounds that night. Prior to that, he served as both the BAMMA bantamweight and featherweight world champion. He has not lost since February 2013.

Stamann (15–1), like his opponent, is a hot prospect currently on an impressive win streak. Having won eight straight, Stamann enters the fight also coming off a successful UFC debut, at UFC 213 where he took a unanimous decision over Terrion Ware.

UFC 216 also features an expected interim lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee. A main event for the card has not been officially announced.