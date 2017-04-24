Tom Duquesnoy: ‘I Will be on Board to Help Promote & Legalize MMA in France’

Tom Duquesnoy hopes to help legalize mixed martial arts (MMA) in France.
With the rise of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) competitors such as Francis Ngannou and Duquesnoy, the hope is that they can vouch for the legalization of MMA in France. Duquesnoy recently made his UFC debut a successful one against Patrick Williams earlier this month.
During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Duquesnoy said he hopes his performances can contribute to the UFC’s fight for legalization in France:
“At least I hope it will contribute and I will be on board to help promote and legalize MMA in France. Professionally, why it’s interesting to me is because if we do a big UFC event in Paris, I’m sure I will make the place full. So it would be a good thing. And also, even if I’m training in the USA right now, I do not forget where I come from. I don’t forget where I’ve met the good people where I’m from. So I get educated, and I developed my life and my career from zero to the age of 18 or 19 in France, now I continue to develop myself in the US, because that’s where the business is. That’s the best place to be.”