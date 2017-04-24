Tom Duquesnoy: ‘I Will be on Board to Help Promote & Legalize MMA in France’

Tom Duquesnoy hopes to help legalize mixed martial arts (MMA) in France.

With the rise of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) competitors such as Francis Ngannou and Duquesnoy, the hope is that they can vouch for the legalization of MMA in France. Duquesnoy recently made his UFC debut a successful one against Patrick Williams earlier this month.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Duquesnoy said he hopes his performances can contribute to the UFC’s fight for legalization in France: