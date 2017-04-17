Tom Duquesnoy: ‘I Will do Everything to Get The Belt as Soon as Possible’

Tom Duquesnoy has just one fight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), but feels he can capture gold some day.

This past Saturday night (April 15), Duquesnoy made his UFC debut a successful one against Patrick Williams. Despite having a shaky start, Duquesnoy pulled off a second-round TKO victory.

The “Fire Kid” came into the promotion with a significant amount of hype. Duquesnoy has gone 11-0, 1 NC in his last 12 outings. Duquesnoy enjoyed success, particularly in BAMMA where he won the featherweight and bantamweight titles.

Following his UFC on FOX 24 victory, Duquesnoy spoke to the media. He expressed confidence in his ability to one day capture the UFC bantamweight championship (via MMAJunkie.com):