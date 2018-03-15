Tom Duquesnoy: I’m Already Better Thanks to Last Defeat

Tom Duquesnoy sees his first loss under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner as a learning experience.

Duquesnoy was matched up with fellow prospect Cody Stamann back in Oct. 2017. Stamann earned the split nod over Duquesnoy. The “Fire Kid” will look to rebound this Saturday (March 17) when he meets Terrion Ware at UFC London.

It’s an important fight for Duquesnoy, as he will be competing in a country where he’s made a name for himself throughout his career. The fans are certain to be on his side, hoping for a highlight reel finish. It won’t be easy as Ware could be fighting for his job coming off two straight losses.

Speaking to Bloody Elbow, Duquesnoy said his last bout was a blessing in disguise:

“Everything is evolving, changing — always — and thanks to my last opponent, I will be better and I’m already better. I hope I will have a new streak because of my last fight. Instead of trying to argue the split decision, I think I put everything on myself and try to learn from the mistakes I may have committed during the fight. For me there’s just one way to progress and to learn from your mistakes. It is to say that it’s your fault.”

