Tom Duquesnoy Makes UFC debut in Kansas City, Meets Patrick Williams

French MMA prospect Tom Duquesnoy (14-1, 1NC) is the latest addition to the UFC Kansas City card. The former BAMMA two-division champion has been scheduled to face Patrick Williams (8-4) at the April event in Missouri, the UFC announced today.

Duquesnoy, who has not lost a fight since 2013, served as both bantamweight and featherweight champion in BAMMA. Currently on an eleven fight unbeaten streak (including a 2014 no contest due to an accidental groin kick), Duquesnoy has been touted as one of the UFC’s more promising recent signings. He’s coming off a December rear-naked choke victory over Alan Philpott at BAMMA 27.

Patrick Williams, meanwhile, is looking to make it two in a row in the UFC following a win over Alejandro Perez – which happened to be the fastest submission win in UFC bantamweight history. That fight, however, came at UFC 188 back in 2015. Williams has been out of action since. He was briefly linked to a fight with Rob Font in November 2015 that never materialized, and missed the entirety of 2016. He’ll have a stiff test returning against the surging Duquesnoy.

UFC Kansas City, otherwise known as UFC on Fox 24, takes place April 15, 2017 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO.