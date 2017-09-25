Tom Duquesnoy Promises Fireworks Against Cody Stamann at UFC 216

Tom Duquesnoy anticipates a barn burner against Cody Stamann.

On Oct. 7, Duquesnoy will take on Stamann inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout will be part of the UFC 216 card. Both men are highly regarded featherweight prospects.

Speaking to Bloody Elbow, Duquesnoy said Stamann is not one to be taken lightly:

“It’s a good match up. There are a lot of American fighters like him. He’s very strong – physically. He’s an explosive wrestle-boxer and I’m used to that kind of opponent. But, when you see his record you must respect him for the wins that he has and I can’t wait to measure my strengths against his.”

In regards to how the fight will go down, Duquesnoy said fans can expect an exciting fracas.

“I don’t have to ‘sell the fight’, the only proof you need that this is going to be a good show is that I am in the fight.”