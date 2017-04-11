Tom Duquesnoy Says The UFC Attempted to Sign Him When he Was 19

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Tom Duquesnoy
Image Credit: Francois Guillot/Getty Images

Tom Duquesnoy claims the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has had an eye on him for a few years now.

Duquesnoy makes his UFC debut this Saturday night (April 15) inside the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. He’ll take on Patrick Williams on the preliminary portion of UFC on FOX 24. The “Fire Kid” is on a 10-fight winning streak and his only professional mixed martial arts (MMA) loss was at the hands of Makwan Amirkhani.

While Duquesnoy is young at the age of 23, he says the UFC has been trying to get him since he was 19. He explained to Bloody Elbow why now is the perfect time to make his UFC debut:

“It’s been almost five years since now, that I’ve been in touch with the UFC. They wanted to sign me at the age of 19. That way I could build into the most complete fighter as possible, so when I would go to the UFC, I could compete with the best and bring the best amount of entertainment. I felt good, but at the same time; it was a bit surreal. It was a goal since I started MMA to get to the UFC, so it was a big pleasure for me, a very big deal in my life. I’m very happy and at the same time I can’t wait to pursue my goals in the UFC.”

