Tom Duquesnoy Says The UFC Attempted to Sign Him When he Was 19

Tom Duquesnoy claims the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has had an eye on him for a few years now.

Duquesnoy makes his UFC debut this Saturday night (April 15) inside the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. He’ll take on Patrick Williams on the preliminary portion of UFC on FOX 24. The “Fire Kid” is on a 10-fight winning streak and his only professional mixed martial arts (MMA) loss was at the hands of Makwan Amirkhani.

While Duquesnoy is young at the age of 23, he says the UFC has been trying to get him since he was 19. He explained to Bloody Elbow why now is the perfect time to make his UFC debut: