Tom Duquesnoy vs. Terrion Ware Booked For UFC London

Tom Duquesnoy is set to do battle with Terrion Ware.

Earlier today (Feb. 19), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced the match-up. They’ll go one-on-one inside the O2 Arena in London, England on March 17. UFC London will air live on UFC Fight Pass.

Duquesnoy is coming off the second loss in his professional mixed martial arts career. He dropped a split decision to fellow prospect Cody Stamann. Ware will look to avoid his third straight loss and a potential pink slip.

UFC London will be headlined by a heavyweight bout between Fabricio Werdum and Alexander Volkov. Jimi Manuwa is also set to throw down in a rematch with Jan Blachowicz. Also featured on the card, Leon Edwards will meet Peter Sobatta.

