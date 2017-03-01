Tom Lawlor on Two-Year Suspension: ‘I Doubt I’ll Come Back’

Tom Lawlor may never compete in a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout again.

Lawlor last stepped inside the Octagon back in March 2016. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight dropped a unanimous decision to Corey Anderson at UFC 196.

Seven months later, Lawlor was flagged for a potential violation of the U.S. Anti Doping Agency (USADA). Late last week, “Filthy” was hit with a two-year suspension retroactive to his Oct. 10 sample.

While Lawlor will be eligible to compete in Oct. 2018, he may decide to hang up his gloves. The 205-pounder told Ariel Helwani on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” that things aren’t looking too good for his fighting future: