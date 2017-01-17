Video: Toney v Couture – The Last Time Elite Boxing and MMA Crossed Paths?

Boxing and MMA crossovers are not as exclusive to Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather; relive the last time both sports went head to head when Toney met Couture.

James Toney was one of the greatest boxers to ever compete in boxing’s middleweight division. When it was announced that he would face UFC legend Randy Couture at UFC 118 in Boston, Massachusetts, many were intrigued. However, it was not a debut to remember for the multi-weight boxing champ.

Those looking for a pertinent frame of reference when it comes to boxing v MMA can use the James Toney v Randy Couture fight as a reasonable argument against the effectiveness of “the sweet science” in the octagon. While a fight between McGregor and Mayweather would more than likely have to be in the ring rather than the octagon, this is the closest we have ever known in terms of elite boxer v elite MMA.

Should memory of the marquee fight fail most, mmanews.com has the video for you to enjoy below. For those who can remember the fight, who were you backing?