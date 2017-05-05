Toninho Gavinho Ends Mike Hamel’s Unbeaten Streak at LFA 11

Toninho Gavinho (7-3) made short work of Mike Hamel (5-1) tonight (May 5).

The second bout on the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) 11 card saw a featherweight scrap between Hamel and Gavinho. This was Hamel’s fifth fight in a full year.

Hamel landed a kick to the body early on. He threw a punch to set up a takedown, but got hit with a punch that commentator Pat Miletich said was slightly behind the ear. Gavinho finished the fight and ended Hamel’s unbeaten streak.

Final Result: Toninho Gavinho def. Mike Hamel via TKO (Punches) – R1, 0:32