Tony Ferguson Aiming to Submit Kevin Lee in Las Vegas

Tony Ferguson feels one choke can shut the lights off Kevin Lee.

On Oct. 7, Ferguson and Lee will compete for the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title. The bout will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’ll be the headlining bout of UFC 216.

Speaking to MMA Uno, “El Cucuy” said he’s looking to choke out “The Motown Phenom” (via BJPenn.com):

“I’m going to really focus on this [fight with Kevin Lee]. I’m not going to try and go out there and be too shiny with this one. I’m going to go out there and keep it crispy. I’m going to go out there and make a statement out of this young man. I see a couple of finishes with [Kevin Lee], especially my D’arce. My D’arce is my D’arce. Once I latch it on, you ain’t getting away, dude. Standing or on the ground. You’re going to start to see that — start to slowly, slowly go dark just like that, and that’s it.”

Heavyweights Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis are also set to clash on the main card. Paige VanZant and Jessica Eye will compete in the women’s flyweight division. Featherweight prospects Tom Duquesnoy and Cody Stamann will also do battle.