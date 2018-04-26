Tony Ferguson And Al Iaquinta Go Back And Fourth On Twitter

Things got heated on Twitter between the two lightweight contenders

Dylan Chambers
Tony Ferguson
Image Credit: John Locher/AP

On Monday, former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson took to social media to air his frustrations. After his freak injury during UFC 223 fight week, Tony Ferguson was stripped of his interim title by the UFC. This decision was not taken lightly by Ferguson. He feels mistreated and he believes that Khabib Nurmagomedov was gifted the championship after he faced last minute replacement Al Iaquinta. Ferguson is currently unable to compete after undergoing knee surgery, but this didn’t stop him from sending jabs at Al Iaquinta and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

After Al Iaquinta replied, the discussion intensified. Al Iaquinta’s response seemed to offend Ferguson, opening up the floodgates for shots to be traded.

For those who don’t know, Tony Ferguson’s injury occurred during a UFC-obligated media event, Ferguson tripped over a cable tearing his lateral collateral ligament in his knee. It was first thought that Ferguson was wearing his sunglasses indoors, and this was the reason for his fall, but this theory was soon proven to be false.

It’s unclear when Ferguson will return to the Octagon, but he continues to keep his name in the headlines. Perhaps, when he returns, he may have the opportunity to take on Al Iaquinta inside the UFC’s Octagon.

Should Ferguson have been stripped of his interim title?

