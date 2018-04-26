Tony Ferguson And Al Iaquinta Go Back And Fourth On Twitter

On Monday, former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson took to social media to air his frustrations. After his freak injury during UFC 223 fight week, Tony Ferguson was stripped of his interim title by the UFC. This decision was not taken lightly by Ferguson. He feels mistreated and he believes that Khabib Nurmagomedov was gifted the championship after he faced last minute replacement Al Iaquinta. Ferguson is currently unable to compete after undergoing knee surgery, but this didn’t stop him from sending jabs at Al Iaquinta and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

the ufc stripped you cause your a weirdo and Whittaker isn’t — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) April 24, 2018

After Al Iaquinta replied, the discussion intensified. Al Iaquinta’s response seemed to offend Ferguson, opening up the floodgates for shots to be traded.

Damn Son You Didn’t Even Belong In That Cage, Although I WAS rooting For You, Weird Is Having To Make Your Own Name Plate At Media Day. Sad To See How You SOLD OUT To Fight For A Title When You Couldn’t Even Win The Title. Star Struck. Best Of Luck Kid. Get Back In Line. — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 24, 2018

I belonged more than you, you tripped on a rope — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) April 24, 2018

For those who don’t know, Tony Ferguson’s injury occurred during a UFC-obligated media event, Ferguson tripped over a cable tearing his lateral collateral ligament in his knee. It was first thought that Ferguson was wearing his sunglasses indoors, and this was the reason for his fall, but this theory was soon proven to be false.

It’s Ok Kiddo, I Forgive You. I’m Not The One You’re** Really Angry At. One Day We Will See Each Other In The Octagon If You Keep Winning. #TUFGuys — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 24, 2018

Be quiet until you come back until then your embarrassing yourself you can’t fight — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) April 24, 2018

I’ll Never Be Quiet Kiddo. 👊😎 pic.twitter.com/cDJtdRQL7g — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 24, 2018

It’s unclear when Ferguson will return to the Octagon, but he continues to keep his name in the headlines. Perhaps, when he returns, he may have the opportunity to take on Al Iaquinta inside the UFC’s Octagon.

Should Ferguson have been stripped of his interim title?