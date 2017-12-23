Tony Ferguson Blasts “Dead Beat” Conor McGregor in Holiday Tweet

Tony Ferguson has sent Conor McGregor a rather interesting holiday greeting.

Ferguson is still without confirmation of a unified Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title bout. “El Cucuy” won the interim 155-pound gold back in October. McGregor hasn’t competed in a UFC title bout since Nov. 2016 despite being the reigning lightweight champion.

The interim title holder won’t let up in his “defend or vacate” movement. He recently took to Twitter to blast the “Notorious” one:

“‘Happy Holidays My Hooligans.’ Papi Chulo Cucuy Says #SeasonsBeatings & Happy New New Year! #DefendorVacate Friggen’ Potatoe Chip Eatin’ McNuggets Dunkin’, Paper Champ Dead Beat. It’s Sad To See Your Fans W/ Me @Thenotoriousmma #VacateBitch #NoBalls #InGloriousNotorious.”