Tony Ferguson Blasts ‘Fake F**ker’ Justin Gaethje’s ‘Disrespect’

Just one week removed from his UFC interim lightweight title fight with Kevin Lee and Tony Ferguson is making more enemies

On Thursday, Ferguson ran afoul of former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum.

Despite the notable size difference, Ferguson stood his ground. Both men traded insults (some of the homophobic variety) in Spanish before UFC PR man Chris Costello separated the two.

Ferguson then responded to TUF coach and relative UFC newbie Justin Gaethje’s remarks following a “UFC Polls” post asking fans to vote for who would win between both:

The spat with Gaethje also comes off the back of an altercation between Ferguson and the former World Series of Fighting champion’s future opponent and rival TUF coach, Eddie Alvarez.

It appears that “El Cucuy” is painting a serious target on his back and one which will be a lot more appealing should he get past the challenge of Kevin Lee at UFC 216 next week.