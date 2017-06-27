Tony Ferguson Blasts Khabib Nurmagomedov’s ‘Team Tiramisu’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Tony Ferguson
Image Credit: Getty Images

Tony Ferguson is right back to trading barbs with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

It’s no secret that Ferguson and “The Eagle” have developed a beef. “El Cucuy” was set to battle Nurmagomedov back in March 2017. Nurmagomedov never made the weigh-ins as he fell ill and the fight was canceled.

Ferguson never got over “The Eagle” and his team eating tiramisu before weigh-in day. Ferguson took to the FOX Sports desk to blast Nurmagomedov and his team (via Bloody Elbow):

“Team Khabib – I’m sorry, Team Tiramisu, this message is for you. You checked yourself into rehab [but] what you need to do is find Jenny Craig. You need a dietician, my friend. You say we have unfinished business. I showed up, I made weight, you decided to chicken out, my friend. Actually, you’re not my friend. I don’t like you at all. You don’t even come close to it. You and your fuzzy hat. But I can’t wait to shut that hype train down so maybe if you’re lucky and you beg me enough I might give you that one chance to get that belt against numero uno right here.”

He then went on to challenge Nurmagomedov to get his weight cutting issues together.

“Until then, have fun making that weight cut. I’m already ahead of schedule, drinking my water. I’m here, I’m monitoring my weight, and while you’re sleeping, I’m out there practicing, having fun. So the gloves are off, I’m here, you’re there. Good luck trying to get this fight. So like I said, if you want to beg me for that fight, maybe somewhere along the lines of UFC 300, if you do make that weight, maybe you’ll show up and you’ll actually make the weight and we’ll have a fight and maybe the fans can see you get that one loss on your record.”

Latest MMA News

Daniel Cormier

Cormier Praises McGregor For Making Mayweather Listen

0
Daniel Cormier gives Conor McGregor props for doing what many elite boxers couldn't do. Cormier is well aware of how much McGregor has built himself...
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson Blasts Khabib Nurmagomedov’s ‘Team Tiramisu’

0
Tony Ferguson is right back to trading barbs with Khabib Nurmagomedov. It's no secret that Ferguson and "The Eagle" have developed a beef. "El Cucuy"...
Tony Martin

Tony Martin: ‘I’m Just Trying to be The Best I Can be’

0
Tony Martin feels the sky is the limit when it comes to his mixed martial arts career. Martin took on Johnny Case at UFC Fight...
Tonya Evinger

Megan Anderson Out, Tonya Evinger in Against Cris Cyborg at UFC 214

0
Cris Cyborg will be facing Tonya Evinger instead of Megan Anderson at UFC 214. Cyborg was set to meet Anderson inside the Honda Center in...
B.J. Penn

UFC Fight Night 112 Salaries: B.J. Penn Tops List at $150,000

0
The UFC Fight Night 112 salaries are in and B.J. Penn is the top earner. UFC Fight Night 112 took place this past Sunday night...
Clay Guida

Clay Guida Doesn’t Want to Keep Fighting When he Hits 40

0
Clay Guida doesn't want to retire right now, but he also won't overstay his welcome. Guida is coming off a convincing victory over Erik Koch...
video

UFC 213: Replay the First Meeting Between Amanda Nunes, Valentina Shevchenko

0
Back in 2016, Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko were paired together at UFC 196 in a key bantamweight bout. Now, just over a year later,...
video

Bibiano Fernandes to Defend Title at ONE: Kings & Conquerors

0
ONE bantamweight champion Bibiano Fernandes will headline the August ONE: Kings & Conquerors event against Andrew Leone. Set for August 5 from the Cotai...
Felice Herrig

Felice Herrig Knew Justine Kish Pooped Herself in Their Bout

0
Felice Herrig was well aware of Justine Kish's accident in their bout at UFC Fight Night 112. Herrig turned in an impressive performance against Kish,...
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler: I Never Want To Fight In New York Again

0
Michael Chandler had a rough night, to say the least, this past weekend at Bellator's 180 pay-per-view (PPV), as he suffered a first round...
Load more