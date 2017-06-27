Tony Ferguson Blasts Khabib Nurmagomedov’s ‘Team Tiramisu’

Tony Ferguson is right back to trading barbs with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

It’s no secret that Ferguson and “The Eagle” have developed a beef. “El Cucuy” was set to battle Nurmagomedov back in March 2017. Nurmagomedov never made the weigh-ins as he fell ill and the fight was canceled.

Ferguson never got over “The Eagle” and his team eating tiramisu before weigh-in day. Ferguson took to the FOX Sports desk to blast Nurmagomedov and his team (via Bloody Elbow):

“Team Khabib – I’m sorry, Team Tiramisu, this message is for you. You checked yourself into rehab [but] what you need to do is find Jenny Craig. You need a dietician, my friend. You say we have unfinished business. I showed up, I made weight, you decided to chicken out, my friend. Actually, you’re not my friend. I don’t like you at all. You don’t even come close to it. You and your fuzzy hat. But I can’t wait to shut that hype train down so maybe if you’re lucky and you beg me enough I might give you that one chance to get that belt against numero uno right here.”

He then went on to challenge Nurmagomedov to get his weight cutting issues together.

“Until then, have fun making that weight cut. I’m already ahead of schedule, drinking my water. I’m here, I’m monitoring my weight, and while you’re sleeping, I’m out there practicing, having fun. So the gloves are off, I’m here, you’re there. Good luck trying to get this fight. So like I said, if you want to beg me for that fight, maybe somewhere along the lines of UFC 300, if you do make that weight, maybe you’ll show up and you’ll actually make the weight and we’ll have a fight and maybe the fans can see you get that one loss on your record.”