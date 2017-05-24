Tony Ferguson Blasts Nate Diaz: ‘You’re a B*tch, Money Made You Soft’

Tony Ferguson is going off on Nate Diaz and he isn’t mincing words.

“El Cucuy” is in an interesting situation. He was supposed to do battle with Khabib Nurmagomedov inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada back in March. The bout never happened as “The Eagle” fell ill thanks to a botched weight cut.

As a result, Ferguson hasn’t competed since Nov. 2016. He’s expressed interest in a bout with Diaz, but the feeling isn’t mutual. During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” Ferguson blasted Diaz (via MMAMania.com):

“You’re a b*tch, I don’t know what his problem is. I understand you said McGregor, I’m not going to do your dirty work for you. I don’t want to have to go into name calling, I don’t want to do that, but if you’re a fighter in this organization, and you said you’d rather go ride a bicycle, you got better things to do? That’s cute. That’s real cute. I might as well Stockton slap the sh*t out of you. I’m from the 805, I’m tough. And I don’t have to talk about how tough I am, but I am a hell of a lot tougher than that dude.”

Ferguson said he believes Diaz no longer wants to fight anyone after being paid a significant amount of money for his two bouts with Conor McGregor.

“Money never made me soft. Sh*t, even if it made me soft I wouldn’t forget where I came from. You have a place to represent, you got a man calling you out right here and you’re not signing on the dotted line? You’re a clown dude. You’re fake.”