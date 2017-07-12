Tony Ferguson Claims McGregor Avoided Eye Contact With Him in LA

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Tony Ferguson
Image Credit: Getty Images

Tony Ferguson he stared down Conor McGregor and “Notorious” wanted none of it.

The first stop on the McGregor-Floyd Mayweather press tour began yesterday (July 11). It took place inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles. “El Cucuy” was in attendance and he claims McGregor is well aware of it.

He told explained to MMAJunkie.com what McGregor’s reaction to seeing him was:

“He looks at me for a split-second, and I can tell that (expletive) saw the real ghost. He looked away so fast. … I love that, because he knows I’m there,” Ferguson said. “I could be a much worse heel if I really wanted to, but it’s not my style. I’m going to be me; I’m not going to be Conor.”

Latest MMA News

Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson Claims McGregor Avoided Eye Contact With Him in LA

0
Tony Ferguson he stared down Conor McGregor and "Notorious" wanted none of it. The first stop on the McGregor-Floyd Mayweather press tour began yesterday (July...
TUF 25 Finale Medical Suspensions

TUF 25 Finale Medical Suspensions: Justin Gaethje Faces Lengthy Sit

0
"The Ultimate Fighter" (TUF) 25 Finale has wrapped up and the medical suspensions have rolled out. Justin Gaethje is coming off a barn burner with...
video

[WATCH] Conor McGregor Says Mayweather Threatened “MMA Next”

0
Conor McGregor revealed, somewhat surprisingly, that Floyd Mayweather had responded to his jibes by claiming that he would fight the UFC lightweight champion under...
Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweathervideo

Live Stream: McGregor-Mayweather Press Conference in Toronto

0
The second press conference hyping up the "super fight" between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather is underway. Yesterday (July 11), the first presser took place...
UFC 213 Bonuses Medical Suspensions

UFC 213 Medical Suspensions: Robert Whittaker Facing Six-Month Sit

0
The UFC 213 medical suspensions are in and Robert Whittaker could be out of a bit. At UFC 213, Whittaker took on Yoel Romero to...
Load more