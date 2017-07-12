Tony Ferguson Claims McGregor Avoided Eye Contact With Him in LA

Tony Ferguson he stared down Conor McGregor and “Notorious” wanted none of it.

The first stop on the McGregor-Floyd Mayweather press tour began yesterday (July 11). It took place inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles. “El Cucuy” was in attendance and he claims McGregor is well aware of it.

He told explained to MMAJunkie.com what McGregor’s reaction to seeing him was:

“He looks at me for a split-second, and I can tell that (expletive) saw the real ghost. He looked away so fast. … I love that, because he knows I’m there,” Ferguson said. “I could be a much worse heel if I really wanted to, but it’s not my style. I’m going to be me; I’m not going to be Conor.”